Man who was part of Hartford drug ring gets prison

A man who was last residing in Hartford was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine, according to federal authorities.

Marvin Lloyd, 51, who was arrested on May 21, 2019, was sentenced to a total of 87 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant, according to federal authorities.

The case stems from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into “individuals who were receiving shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico and California and distributing the drug in and around Hartford,” federal authorities said in a statement, citing court documents and statements made in court.

“The investigation revealed that Lloyd coordinated the shipment of numerous parcels containing kilogram-quantities of cocaine, and also parcels containing large quantities of marijuana, from California to addresses in Hartford,” federal authorities said in the statement.

“When the drug parcels arrived, Jesus Rodriguez, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, delivered them to Lloyd. Rodriguez also distributed cocaine, some of which he received from Lloyd, to his own drug customers, and delivered parcels to other cocaine traffickers in the Hartford area.”

Federal authorities said a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment in June 2019 charging Lloyd, Rodriguez and 17 others with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related offenses. Lloyd pleaded guilty on August 18, 2021.

Lloyd, a citizen of Jamaica, has been in custody since he was arrested and faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison sentence, according to federal authorities. Rodriguez pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments, the statement said.