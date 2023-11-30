Man passed out in Apple Valley parking lot arrested on suspected drug charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspected drug charges after he was found passed out in the Village area of Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said that at around 3:52 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man down in a business parking lot at 22142 Highway 18.

The area is located between Navajo and Central roads, and across the highway from the U.S. Post Office.

Deputy K. Mammolito responded to the location and found a man, later identified as Carey Douglas Woodcock, 49, of Victorville, passed out next to his motorcycle, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy woke up the suspect and Apple Valley Fire personnel found him to be intoxicated, according to sheriff’s officials.

Woodcock was found with psychotropic mushrooms, methamphetamine, scales and other narcotic paraphernalia, police said.

Woodcock was arrested on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance for sale and was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, authorities reported.

On Wednesday, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed four felony counts on Woodcock relating to the suspected possession of narcotics for sale. Woodcock’s bail is set at $100,000, police said.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito at the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man passed out in Apple Valley arrested on suspected drug charges