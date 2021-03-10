Man passes out in truck, leads to drug arrest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 10—CATLETTSBURG — Reports of a man passed out inside his truck on Ky. 5 led to a marijuana and gun arrest on Saturday, according court records.

Jeffery A. Frazier, 54, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of marijuana trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and public intoxication.

Frazier is currently at liberty on bond.

According to Frazier's citation, Boyd Sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to reports of Frazier passed out inside his truck. EMS — which arrived first — found a pistol in the seat next to the unconscious man, records show.

For everyone's safety, the medic secured the gun, the citation states.

When a deputy arrived, records show he noticed a strong smell of weed. The deputy wound up finding 1.8 ounces of marijuana inside four individual baggies located in a bank bag on the front seat, records show.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Recommended Stories

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat does Joe Manchin really want?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • London police arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

    Sarah Everard was last seen in security footage walking home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • A blood pressure drug has been recalled after a possibly ‘life-threatening’ mistake

    A distributor of Spironolactone recalled four lots sold nationwide in reaction to a packaging mistake that endangers users of the drug.

  • A 75-year-old Asian-American man was left brain dead following an assault and robbery in Oakland

    Representatives from Oakland's Chinatown said the man was shoved to the ground and robbed during the attack on Tuesday morning.

  • Des Moines reporter's acquittal lauded as victory for press freedom

    Press freedom advocates are celebrating a decision by jurors in Iowa to acquit Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri of all charges that she incurred while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last May.Why it matters: The verdict sets a critical precedent for journalists covering protests and political movements moving forward. More than 100 reporters were arrested while covering Black Lives Matter protests last year. While charges against most were eventually dropped, others are still pending.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The jury found that Sahouri and her then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett, who also stood trial this week, were found not guilty of two misdemeanor charges — failure to disperse and interference with official acts.During the three-day trial, the plaintiff argued that Sahouri and Robnett refused to leave the demonstration scene upon police requests. The defense argued the order wasn't clear and they didn't fail to obey commands.Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson, who arrested Sahouri last summer, testified that he made the arrest because Sahouri interfered with the arrest of her then-boyfriend and that she refused to leave the premises after he shot pepper spray to disperse the crowds. His body cam was not recording during the incident. Sahouri testified that she identified herself as "press" but was still pepper sprayed by the police. "I put up my hands," she said. "I said, 'I'm press, I'm, press, I'm press.' He grabbed me, pepper sprayed me and as he was doing so, said 'that's not what I asked.'" What they're saying: “I’m thankful to the jury for doing the right thing," Sahouri said following the verdict. "Their decision upholds freedom of the press and justice in our democracy,” “We are very grateful that justice was done today, and that Andrea was fully exonerated,'" said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of News at Gannett Media, the parent company to the Des Moines Register."If reporters are arrested and hauled away from protests, that denies people the right to know what’s going on in their community,” said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register.Be smart: Trials like this are uncommon in the U.S., as journalists are rarely arrested on the job. This case quickly gained international attention, in part because violence against journalists across the U.S. and globally is on the rise. "During civil unrest over the summer, we documented disturbing cases where journalists were targeted specifically because they were members of the media," said Katherine Jacobsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists. The big picture: Free press advocates are lauding the decision as a victory, but say it's problematic that Sahouri was charged to begin with. "This is a huge relief that she was acquitted but even still, it's deeply disturbing that this case even went to trial in the first place," said Sarah Matthews, a staff attorney with the Reporters Committee."The fact that this even got to trial sends a really chilling message to journalists, especially those considering covering protests in Des Moines specifically.""As a journalist who documents press freedom violations in the U.S. it’s a concerning precedent for her to have not only been arrested and assaulted with pepper spray while reporting but then to also face trial," said Kirstin McCudden, managing editor of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, in a statement. "The jury verdict is welcome, but doesn’t fully lift the shadow this prosecution has cast over one of our country’s most core values," the Freedom of the Press Foundation said in a statement. Yes, but: While press freedom experts agree this case sets an important precedent for other similar cases globally, most legal scholars don't believe Sahouri's case will have a major impact on other protestors."Legally, there’d be no connection between this case and other cases because each case is going to be judged kind of on its own merits," said Steve Foritano, director of the First Year Trial Practicum at Drake University.What to watch: One of the major issues addressed in this case but still unresolved is how press should identify themselves when covering protests or other dangerous situations where police may be involved without putting themselves in danger. While some TV journalists are easily-identifiable with cameras and microphones, many print journalists often get confused for protestors or other on-the-ground witnesses. Matthews said the Reporters Committee encourages journalists to clearly identify themselves because there are legal benefits in doing so. It puts police on notice that they are are protected to cover protests by the First Amendment. Still, she concedes, "It is very tricky." A good solution for journalists if they feel they are in danger by identifying themselves as press is to potentially remove the logo of your news outlet while still identifying as press and to always have credentials on you, even if not visible. The bottom line: "Unfortunately there isn't a one-size fits all answer here," Jacobsens said. "It is important that journalists assess the situation on the ground and decide the safest way to report."Disclosure: Both Axios' Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth previously worked with Sahouri at the Register.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.