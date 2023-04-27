Man pauses date to kill parking lot scammer, then returns to restaurant, Texas cops say

A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a fake parking attendant while on a date in Houston, according to police.

Erick Aguirre, 29, went to downtown Houston on April 11 to meet with a woman. They arrived in separate vehicles before 8 p.m., and shortly after they parked, they were approached by a man claiming to be a parking attendant, according to a criminal complaint filed April 14 in Harris County.

The man, Elliott Nix, told them it would cost $20 per vehicle to park, but that they could get their money back at the end of the night if they showed him a receipt from the restaurant, the documents said. Aguirre gave the man $40 and walked to the restaurant with his date.

But moments later, surveillance camera video captures Aguirre sprinting out of the restaurant and grabbing something from inside his vehicle after an employee told him Nix was a scammer, documents said.

A witness told investigators he saw Aguirre chasing after Nix with a handgun. They disappeared from view but the witness heard a gunshot, then saw Aguirre “nonchalantly walking back to his car,” putting the pistol away and heading back to the restaurant, documents said.

Aguirre left Nix wounded and lying in the street while he resumed his date, according to the complaint.

A driver passing by spotted Nix on the ground, in the right lane, with his head on the curb and a gunshot wound to the torso, documents said. First responders arrived, and Nix was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.

The woman Aguirre was with reached out to investigators through an attorney April 13, two days after the date, documents said. She told investigators she didn’t hear any gunshots, and Aguirre told her he had “just scared the guy and everything was fine.”

She shared photos from their date in which Aguirre is wearing clothing that matches the man seen in surveillance video. Based on the times the photos were taken, their date went on for several hours after the shooting.

Aguirre was arrested April 15 and is facing a charge of murder, according to court documents.

