Man pays back money, avoids jail, in workers' comp fraud

Nov. 4—A Manchester man who was accused of defrauding Connecticut's workers compensation program by failing to disclose that he was working while collecting benefits in 2017 and 2018 has paid more than $14,300 in restitution, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor larceny count, and received a sentence without immediate prison time.

Ronald Gordillo, 38, who listed an address on Niles Drive when he was arrested in 2018, pleaded guilty last week in Hartford Superior Court to a reduced charge of fifth-degree larceny, records show.

He was sentenced to a one-year "conditional discharge," which is similar to probation but doesn't require reporting to a probation officer, with the possibility of up to six months in prison if he is arrested again during that time.

Gordillo had originally faced felony charges of fraudulently receiving benefits and perjury.

BENEFITS THEFT

DEFENDANT: RONALD GORDILLO, 38, WHO LISTED AN ADDRESS ON NILES DRIVE IN MANCHESTER

GUILTY PLEA: FIFTH-DEGREE LARCENY, A MISDEMEANOR

RESTITUTION: $14,301.76, PAID BEFORE SENTENCING

SENTENCE: SIX MONTHS, SUSPENDED, AND ONE-YEAR CONDITIONAL DISCHARGE

Restitution is often a key factor in plea bargaining in economic crime cases. Although the court file in Gordillo's case doesn't show it, Alaine Griffin, a spokeswoman for the chief state's attorney's office, said Gordillo paid just over $14,300 in restitution before he was sentenced.

Gordillo was an employee of C&W Services, supervising cleaning of Bank of America branches, when he reported he had injured his back in a fall while removing a buffing machine from a van on June 5, 2017.

He had a series of medical visits, and an orthopedist eventually expressed the opinion that he had an aggravation of degenerative disc disease and degenerative joint disease resulting from the work-related injury, according to an affidavit by Inspector Keith I. McCurdy of the chief state's attorney's office. The inspector went on to report the following.

Story continues

Gordillo received at least two spinal injections and physical therapy. Doctors said he was totally disabled for a time but decided by November 2017 that he could do light-duty work.

Travelers Insurance, which covered his employer for workers compensation claims, had private investigators follow Gordillo and they eventually videotaped him doing physical work such as pushing a buffing machine up a wooden ramp into a van.

In late November 2017, Gordillo testified in a deposition and denied that he had worked at all since his injury, also denying that he had received any money for work.

Investigators eventually obtained documentation showing that a West Hartford company called A.V. Janitorial Services, which had taken over the Bank of America cleaning account, had paid Gordillo a salary, by check, from Aug. 3, 2017 to Feb. 3, 2018. He collected a total of $17,408 in workers compensation benefits from June 7, 2017 through Jan. 13, 2018.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.