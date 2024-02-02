Man pays probation fees with credit card he stole hours earlier, Georgia cops say

A man is accused of using a stolen credit card to make his probation payments, Georgia police say.

The 20-year-old faces multiple charges, including financial transaction card fraud, after breaking into a Dodge Charger in unincorporated Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County police said in a Feb. 2 news release.

The victim told police his PlayStation 5 controller was also taken in the Jan. 12 smash and grab.

“Within a few hours of the incident, multiple fraudulent charges appeared on the victim’s credit card,” authorities said. “One charge included an online payment to a probation case management company.”

The card was also used at a gas station and a restaurant, according to police. Authorities didn’t say how much money was spent.

An investigation led officers to the man’s home in nearby Dacula, where he was arrested, police said. He was charged with entering motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud.

Authorities said additional charges are possible.

The man was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and released after posting a $9,200 bond, jail records show.

Lawrenceville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

