Man pays tribute at grandpa’s funeral. Now he’s charged in his death, Florida cops say

A grandson gave an emotional and touching tribute to his grandfather at his funeral in Florida after police said he was shot to death.

Now, he’s accused of killing him.

Lynda Khoury gave her husband, 71-year-old James Khoury, a kiss before he walked out the front door of his home Dec. 28 at about 5 a.m., according to an arrest report obtained by Law & Crime.

She heard a gunshot as he stepped outside, the outlet reported, and she found him lying on the ground with a wound to his chest and his lunch box next to him.

Deputies responded to the Englewood home shortly after, according to a Feb. 15 news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“The evidence found at the scene determined that the weapon used to kill Mr. Khoury had been a rifle,” the sheriff’s office said. “Despite no known witnesses or security camera footage, detectives were able to develop and follow several leads. As the investigation progressed, the victim’s grandson, Joshua Nareau (23) was developed as a person of interest.”

Details of the investigation were not yet released when a funeral for James Khoury was held by the First Baptist Church of North Port on Jan. 7.

During the service, which was recorded and posted to YouTube, Nareau is called to the podium to say a few words about his grandfather.

“Jim, I called him ‘grampy,’ by blood he was my grandfather,” Nareau said in the video. “As a person, he was my father, he helped raise me, he helped make me the person I am today. You are all here because you knew and loved my grandfather and I thank you so much for that.”

He’s seen in the video taking a deep breath as he appears to get emotional.

“He taught me to stand here, be tall, be strong. My goal in life is to be as good as this man was. He helped everyone in this room in some way and I know that. I just want to thank everyone again for being here. I love all of you. Thank you again,” he continued.

A man’s 23-year-old grandson gave an emotional tribute to his grandfather who had been shot to death in Florida before he was accused of killing him, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said evidence collected from the scene was used to narrow in on Nareau.

Lynda Khoury had called Nareau, who lived just a few hundred yards away, soon after calling the sheriff’s office, Law & Crime reported. Nareau then ran to the home, according to the news outlet.

When investigators looked at Nareau’s phone records and location tracking, they saw the call from his grandmother but also saw he had walked to the home before the call was made, despite telling investigators he had been in bed at the time of the shooting, officials told the outlet.

A “projectile” found lodged in a tree near the house then matched Nareau’s rifle, according to the affidavit reported by Law & Crime.

“Pieces of evidence found at the scene, collected during the execution of search warrants, were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing,” the sheriff’s office said. “This evidence, along with other investigative techniques, enabled detectives to establish probable cause for the arrest of Nareau.”

A possible motive was not released.

Nareau was taken into custody Feb. 15 and charged with second-degree murder, arrest records show.

Englewood is about 90 miles south of Tampa.

17-year-old finds mother shot dead in home with three kids present, Texas cops say

Man fatally shot outside home while talking to someone in vehicle, Texas cops say

Sleeping 11-year-old shot in head when men fire 23 rounds into home, Michigan cops say

16-year-old shot dead when fight breaks out at house party, Georgia cops say. Teen charged