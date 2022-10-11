Man on PCP stabbed girlfriend 50 times, then jumped out third-story window, feds say

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to nine years in prison after federal officials accused him of assaulting his former girlfriend while under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug.

On May 6, Brian Wesley, 47, gained access to his ex-girlfriend’s southeast D.C. apartment and stabbed her over 50 times, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Wesley had been kicked out of his ex-girlfriend’s home sometime around late April, officials said, and had later sent threatening text messages to her.

After the stabbing, the ex-girlfriend lay motionless and quiet, and Wesley leaped from a third-floor window, resulting in a broken hip among other injuries, according to the release.

An attorney for Wesley could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Upon receiving a 911 call from neighbors, first responders arrived and found the ex-girlfriend “limp and bleeding on the stairwell” while Wesley was “unconscious on the sidewalk outside with the bloody knife nearby,” according to the release.

Wesley was arrested, and has been detained since then. His ex-girlfriend was brought to a hospital where she underwent multiple surgeries.

PCP, the illegal street drug that officials said Wesley was under the influence of at the time of the assault, is a mind-altering substance, according to Mount Sinai Medical Center. Large doses of the drug, which usually comes in a white powder, can cause the user to act strangely or become violent.

Wesley pleaded guilty in July to one charge of assault with the intent to kill. Following his nine-year sentence, which was announced on Oct. 7, he will be placed on supervised release for three years in which he will receive substance abuse and mental health treatment, according to the release.

Wesley, who reportedly apologized “for the pain and the suffering” of the victim in court, will also be ordered to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend.

“This situation has impacted me severely,” she told the judge in an impact statement, according to the DC Witness, a local site dedicated to homicide coverage. “I have permanent back damage. I am permanently blind in my left eye, and I just got hand surgery. I have three kids, three little ones who looked up to Mr. Wesley as a dad.”

