Man pees on LGBTQ pride flag on porch, then returns to apologize, Ohio officials say

An Ohio man has been charged with several misdemeanors after officials say he urinated on an LGBTQ flag, news outlets reported.

Two men were caught on home surveillance video approaching a home in Columbus about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, WBNS reported. One of the men walked onto the porch and began to urinate on the flag while the other man recorded him, the video shows.

The man urinating then began to yell homophobic remarks and was banging on the doors of the home, according to WCMH.

The Columbus Dispatch shared the surveillance video that the home residents posted online.

“I decided to post something online and the police found us,” Zoe, who lives at the home, told WBNS. “I’ve got a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old and we’ve had the gamut of school experiences … This isn’t something that they should expect as normalized in their life.”

After the video was posted, the men returned to the home on Feb. 13 in an attempt to apologize, WCMH reported.

“None of us are looking to ruin these kids’ lives,” Sarah, who lives at the home, told WBNS. “Not just that what they did was wrong but why it was wrong and how much it genuinely hurts people.”

The man who urinated on the flag has been charged with ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

