An Alabama man with homemade explosives. A Maryland man with a handgun. They're among at least 60 people arrested after US Capitol riot.

Nick Penzenstadler, Kristine Phillips and Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY

Federal authorities continued Tuesday to round up people following a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week and to file new charges against others who had already been arrested.

Authorities said they kept a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia tied up for hours on Tuesday as they prepared to file more charges in what acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin called an unprecedented investigation.

More than 70 people have already been charged and authorities have opened more than 170 cases against suspects, Sherwin said. He said federal officials are pursuing additional charges, including sedition.

Who's been arrested: Here's the latest list of those who have been charged.

Andrew Williams, a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Sanford, Florida, appeared in court in Orlando on Tuesday. Williams was allegedly photographed standing under a sign for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot.

Authorities unsealed additional charges against Lonnie Coffman, of Falkville, Alabama, who they say had 11 Molotov cocktail devices "ready to go" when he was arrested during the Capitol breach, the Montgomery Advertiser of the USA TODAY Network reported. The homemade explosives contained gasoline and materials amounting to "homemade napalm.”

In total, Coffman was indicted on 17 separate weapons charges.

Court records show he also had handwritten notes labeling conservative and right-wing media personalities "good guys" and a "Good Girl," he had scrawled a quote attributed to President Abraham Lincoln: "We The People Are The Rightful Masters Of Both The Congress And The Courts, Not To Overthrow The Constitution But To Overthrow The Men Who Pervert The Constitution."

At least 60 people have been arrested for incidents in or near the Capitol on the day of the riot. Those arrested have come from 24 states and the District of Columbia, led by eight from Maryland and seven from Florida.

The Justice Department has filed more than 55 criminal cases related to the riot that left five dead. Among the charges: carrying a loaded handgun and Molotov cocktails and making a threat against Pelosi.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Eric G. Munchel of Tennessee and Larry R. Brock of Texas, for their alleged roles in the Capitol rioting.

Munchel was allegedly the man shown in photos dressed in black, carrying plastic restraints and a vest with a cell phone mounted to his chest, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office in the District of Columbia.

Brock was allegedly the man identified wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches and a camo jacket, the release said. Both men had been the subject of intense discussion on social media.

USA TODAY will continue to update this story as additional charges are announced.

"We are far from done. The rioting and destruction we saw will not be tolerated by the FBI ... We will continue to investigate all allegations of criminal activity," said Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington office. "Just because you've left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol."

Timeline: How a Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, forcing Washington into lockdown

On Saturday morning, authorities arrested Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, the man seen wearing red, white and blue face paint and a bearskin headdress with horns in viral photos from the Capitol.

Chansley told authorities that he traveled to D.C. in a group "with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021,” a charging affidavit accompanying the arrest warrant stated.

Cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office and investigated jointly with the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Capitol Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, was arrested Saturday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal's office, Pinellas County Sheriff's office records show. A news release from the Justice Department alleges Johnson removed the speaker's lectern from where it had been stored.

Nick Ochs, co-founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys, was arrested as he landed in Honolulu on Thursday night, several media outlets reported. Others arrested Friday include Richard Barnett, a self-employed contractor from Arkansas photographed holding mail from Pelosi's office and Derrick Evans, a recently elected to the West Virginia legislature who resigned on Saturday.

The complaints make it clear the authorities were scouring Twitter and Parler accounts as far back as November to gather evidence on those involved in Wednesday's insurrection.

Ochs is charged with one count of unlawful entry into a restricted building or grounds and the complaint notes he posted a photo to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon of himself and another individual smoking cigarettes inside the Capitol. The complaint also cites his Wednesday night interview on CNN.

During the interview, Ochs said: “We didn’t have to break in, I just walked in and filmed.” CNN also reported that Ochs said he was working as a professional journalist.

Ochs, a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Legislature last year, the Star Advertiser reported. His LinkedIn page stated he was vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s Hawaii campaign in 2016.

Barnett, 60, was photographed during the riot Wednesday holding mail from Pelosi's office. The self-employed contractor, nicknamed "Bigo," bragged on camera Wednesday outside the Capitol about how he was escorted out, but not arrested. Pelosi's office clarified on Saturday that the photos circulating of a man behind a staffer's desk and not the Congresswoman's desk as some reports indicated.

Not Antifa: Capitol mob drew Trump supporters of all stripes, from a fireman to a 'QAnon shaman'

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a riot inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Authorities arrested Barnett on Friday.
Evans, the West Virginia legislator who recorded himself storming the Capitol, was arrested and charged with illegally entering the building.

Several documents filed Friday emphasized that a restricted building or grounds can include any posted, cordoned or otherwise restricted area where someone is being protected by the Secret Service or during "a special event of national significance."

As the riot began, Vice President Mike Pence was presiding over a joint session to count electoral college results.

Coffman, the Alabama man, isn't the only one with a weapons possession charge.

As Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland was being escorted away from the Capitol on Wednesday, an officer noticed a bulge on Alberts' hip, a complaint stated. A closer inspection revealed two separate holsters, one with a 9 mm weapon with a single round in the chamber and a fully loaded 12-round magazine and the other with a second fully loaded 12-round magazine. Alberts also was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a backpack with a gas mask, pocketknife and an MRE.

Alberts told officers he was carrying the gun for personal protection and didn't intend to use it to harm anyone.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Friday the Justice Department would "spare no resources in holding accountable those responsible" for the murder of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick. No arrests have been made in that specific incident.

These are the charges filed in federal district court:

Aaron Mostofsky, New York

Charge: Felony theft of government property, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede government business or official functions.

  • In court Tuesday, prosecutors described Mostofsky's crimes as part of "a mob attack and rampage." However, his attorney, Jeffrey Schwartz, said his attorney simply "got caught up in it."

  • Mostofsky, a Brooklyn native who has been identified as the son of a King County Supreme Court judge, was seen in footage from the riot wearing a police vest over fur-pelts and carrying a police shield.

Andrew Williams, Sanford, Florida

Charge: Disorderly conduct

  • The NBC television affiliate in Orlando, WESH 2 News, reported that Williams attorney, Vince Citro, said: "The president and the Capitol police encouraged despicable behavior."

Larry R. Brock, Texas

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Eric Munchel, Tennessee

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Adam Johnson, Parrish, Florida

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; theft of government property; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Was in custody in the Pinellas County Jail in Florida on Saturday morning, on a hold from the U.S. Marshal's office.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, Arizona

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • The Justice Department noted he "carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade."

Doug Jensen, Des Moines, Iowa

Charges: not yet known

Derrick Evans, West Virginia

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

  • Evans, elected to the House of Delegates in November, resigned on Jan. 9.

  • Justice Department alleges Evans streamed live to his Facebook page a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.

  • In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Cleveland Meredith, residence not listed

Charge: making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Richard Barnett, Gravette, Arizona

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; theft of public money, property or records.

  • A Trump supporter who attended a "Stop the Steal" rally in Northwest Arkansas in November, Barnett has a long history of financial woes, online records show.

  • Earlier this year, he tapped a COVID-19 government relief program meant to help struggling businesses amid the pandemic.

Lonnie Coffman, Alabama

Charges: possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license.

  • It is alleged his vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms.

  • It is further alleged he was in possession of two firearms.

Mark Leffingwell, residence not listed

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assault on a federal law enforcement officer; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest.

Christopher Alberts, Maryland

Charges: carrying or having readily accessible, on the grounds of the United States Capitol Building, a firearm and ammunition.

  • Alberts was carrying a Taurus G2C, 9mm handgun and 9mm caliber ammunition.

Bradley Rukstales, Illinois

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • The CEO of an Illinois company who lives in Central Florida, Rukstales told CBS Chicago: "It was the single worst personal decision of my life."

  • His employer, Cogensia, released a statement Friday saying he had been fired.

  • Rukstales told CBS Chicago: “I have no excuse for my actions and wish that I could take them back."

Joshua Pruitt, residence not listed

Charge: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

  • Pruitt told reporters with News 3 in Virginia he traveled to D.C. because, “Trump asked all the patriots to show up, so I did.”

  • He added that by the time he arrived, the walls fencing the Capitol had already been breached and he walked right in but was quickly arrested.

  • “I was hoping to go in and talk to the Senate and the House and actually speak,” Sweet said during the TV interview. “First of all, you're not going to get in there unless you walk right in.”

Matthew Council, Riverview, Florida

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer.

Cindy Fitchett, Virginia

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Michael Curzio, Florida

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Douglas Sweet, Hudgins, Virginia

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Terry Brown, Pennsylvania

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Thomas Gallagher, no residence listed

Charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Other 'unrest-related' arrests

These "unrest-related" arrests were reported by the Metropolitan Police Department or the Capitol Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday in or near the Capitol and may include some of those also named above.

Alexander Kimmich, Maryland

Charge: curfew violation

Andrew Johnson, Florida

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Anthony Tammaro, Pennsylvania

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Chris Georgia, Georgia

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Christopher Alberts, Maryland

Charges: carrying a pistol without a license, possessing a firearm on capitol grounds, curfew violation, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device

Daniel Clavijo, Virginia

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Daniel Cleene, Wisconsin

Charges: curfew violation, Crossing Police Line

David Fitzgerald, Ilinois

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

David Ross, Massachusetts

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Earl Glosser, North Carolina

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Esyedepa Aefyga, Unknown

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Gary Phaneuf, New York

Charges: curfew violation

Grant Moore, Buford, Georgia

Charge: carrying a pistol without a license and unregistered ammunition

Jere Brower, North Carolina

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

John Anderson, St. Augustine, Florida

Charge: Unlawful entry

John Parker, Michigan

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Jonathan Doll, Unknown residence

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Joshua Knowles, Arizona

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Joshua Pruitt, D.C.

Charges: Riot Act - Felony, curfew violation, unlawful entry

Kristina Malimon, Oregon

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Lance Grames, North Carolina

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Leonard Guthrie, Cape May, New Jersey

Charge: Unlawful entry

Marsha Murphy, Arizona

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Maurcio Mendez, Connecticut

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Micah Femia, Michigan

Charge: curfew violation

Michael Amos, Florida

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Nazeer Qaim, D.C.

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Name Not Released, Maryland

Charge: curfew violation

  • 16-year-old minor

Ryan Mason, Maryland

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Stacy Ebanks, Maryland

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Tara Coleman, Pennsylvania

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Tyler Sofi, Maryland

Charge: curfew violation

Victoria Bergeson, Connecticut

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

William Leany, Residence Unknown

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Yevgemya Malimon, Oregon

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Yuji Hiraiwa, Wyoming

Charges: curfew violation, unlawful entry

Zandra Sixkiller-Kramer, Glenwood, Maryland

Charges: unlawful entry

Contributing: Melissa Brown, Montgomery (Ala.) Advertiser

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capitol riot: Arrests begin as DC rioters are identified, charged

