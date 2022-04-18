Man pepper-sprayed in face in Lynnwood road rage incident

Lynnwood police officers were called to the aftermath of what appeared to have been road rage incident where one of the drivers was pepper-sprayed in the face.

On April 4, the victim told police he had seen the suspect’s vehicle driving erratically and aggressively on Alderwood Mall Parkway. When the victim pulled into the Boeing Employees Credit Union parking lot, the suspect pulled in behind him and blocked him in.

The victim told officers a man and woman got out of the vehicle and started yelling at him. They then pepper-sprayed him in the face.

When the victim opened his driver’s side door, he heard a thumping. He later discovered they had written a slur on his rear left window in red paint, which he wiped off.

After painting the slur, the suspects left the area.

Lynnwood police said the incident was not recorded by surveillance cameras.

