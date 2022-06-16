Man who pepper-sprayed group of Asian men for speaking Cantonese in Brooklyn arrested

A suspect accused of pepper-spraying three middle-aged Asian men outside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, back in November has been arrested.

Officers from the New York City Police Department Warrants Squad apprehended Isaiah Jordan inside his home on Monday without incident.

Tireless work by Detectives from Hate Crime Task Force. Isaiah Jordan of Brooklyn was arrested for assaults of Asian victims in Brooklyn's 62nd Precinct that occurred on November 2, 2021. pic.twitter.com/eN6vDuOCaD — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) June 14, 2022

On Nov. 2, 2021, the victims, aged between 51 and 57 years old, were reportedly chatting in Cantonese on 20th Ave. near 64th St. in Bensonhurst when Jordan walked by at around 8:30 p.m.

Jordan incited an argument with the men after mocking their language and yelling out anti-Asian slurs at them.

More from NextShark: Sen. Josh Hawley Explains Lone Vote Against Hate Crimes Bill

Police say the verbal exchange escalated into Jordan punching one of the victims in the face before pulling out a knife and a pepper spray canister. The incident was captured on surveillance video, showing Jordan spraying his three victims before walking away from the scene.

The victims were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries.

Police released the footage to the public and offered a reward of up to $3,500 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

More from NextShark: North Korea records first COVID-19 deaths after ‘explosive’ outbreak

A few months later, Jordan was identified as the suspect and arrested in his home, which is about four blocks away from the scene of the attack.

He was charged with assault and menacing as a hate crime as well as criminal possession of a weapon. On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Criminal Court ordered Jordan to be held on a $15,000 bail.

Featured Image via NYPD Crime Stoppers