Man pepper sprayed in home invasion

Shelley Terry, Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 13—ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula resident endured a terrifying night after robbers armed with pepper spray stormed into his west side home.

A 42-year-old man was inside his house at the time of the home invasion, late Sunday night in the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

"Someone knocked on the door and he recognized the female and he opened the door," Police Chief Robert Stell said. "A tall, thin black man them came in and pepper sprayed him in the face."

The victim ran out of the house and called 911 on his cell phone, according to the police report.

"We found the victim walking down Route 20," Stell said.

