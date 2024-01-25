Man pepper-sprays elderly congregant at Manhattan church: police

A man disturbed a service at a lower Manhattan church by walking up and spitting on the altar, then pepper-spraying a 70-year-old congregant who tried to stop him, police said Wednesday.

The attacker interrupted the service at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church on Barclay St. near Church St. in the Financial District on Dec. 17, according to cops.

St. Peter’s is the closest Roman Catholic Church to Ground Zero, officials noted.

A noontime Sunday mass had just begun inside the historic church when the man, who was sporting a blue baseball cap with a red brim, a blue jacket and khaki pants walked to the front of the church and spat on the altar.

A 70-year-old church employee tried to stop him from leaving, but the suspect pulled out a small canister and blasted pepper-spray in his face, cops said.

The attacker was last seen running east on Barclay St.

The church worker suffered a minor injury but refused medical attention, cops said. A call and email to the church were not immediately returned.

St. Peter’s first opened its doors in 1785, according to officials. The building people currently worship in was built in 1834 and is currently a federal landmark.

After 9/11, the church became a sanctuary for hundreds of rescue workers working down at Ground Zero looking for a hot meal in between shifts.

Police on Wednesday released an image of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.