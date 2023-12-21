Man’s phone alerts 911 of crash, but firefighters find him shot dead, Texas cops say

A man’s phone alerted 911 to a major crash but when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the body of a shooting victim, Texas police told news outlets.

First responders headed to the scene on San Antonio’s west side after 1 a.m., Dec. 20, police said in a news release.

Investigators say the victim was lying on the side of the road and when firefighters attempted life-saving measures, they discovered multiple gunshot wounds.

There hadn’t been any crash, the man had been shot and killed, police said.

The man’s phone was found nearby, police told MySanAntonio.com, adding that it apparently sent a crash alert to authorities when it struck the ground.

No shell casings were found at the scene and investigators say it’s possible the man, believed to be in his mid 30s or early 40s, was dumped at the location, KENS reported.

No arrests have been made and it isn’t known who may have killed the man or why, police said. An investigation is underway.