A man’s phone had videos of his crime, cops say. He’s now charged 2021 Broward murder

It took several months and “a variety of investigative techniques,” but detectives say they have found the two men responsible for fatally shooting a woman in Pompano Beach in 2021.

And helping their case: BSO says the department’s Digital Forensic Unit recovered videos from one of the men’s cellphone that films the homicide.

Sean Samuels, 30, of Fort Lauderdale and Tavaris Taylor, 41, are now facing a first degree murder charge. Both men were being held Monday night in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond. They were arrested Friday, records show.

On March 25, 2021, Jonelle Coleman, 39, was found dead on a sidewalk after being shot multiple times in the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach.

It was not clear Monday what exactly led authorities to Taylor and Samuels nor if they knew the victim.

Both men have a history of run-ins with the law. In 2013, Samuels was arrested on a burglary charge. He was later sentenced two two years in prison and was release in 2016, Florida Department of Corrections records show. Then in 2017, Samuels was arrested again, this time for charges including aggravated battery. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced two years community control and eight years state probation.

Taylor was arrested in 2018 on charges including burglary and grand theft. He was sentenced to roughly two and a half years in prison. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, he was released in November 2020.