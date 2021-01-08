Man Photographed with Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office Is Arrested

Brittany Bernstein

Law enforcement officials announced Friday that they had arrested the man pictured in a viral photograph sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with one leg up on her desk when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Officials said they took 60-year-old Richard Barnett into custody in Little Rock, Ark. and also released details about crimes for which several people will face federal charges.

Barnett, who faces charges of violent entry and theft of public property, among other things, told KFSM that he was looking for a bathroom when he saw that the door to Pelosi’s office was open.

“I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk,” he told KFSM. “And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk.”

Barnett is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., awaiting his initial appearance, according to NBC News.

A New York Times reporter on Wednesday shared a video of Barnett, which he said was taken after the Arkansan’s time in the speaker’s office, and shows him bragging about taking a personalized envelope from the office, which he says he didn’t steal.

“I left a quarter on her desk,” he said, and later added that he left a “nasty note” as well.

“I’ll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail,” he added.

Barnett said that he knocked politely on the door to the office, but was then pushed inside by other rioters.

Pelosi’s aides have said her office was vandalized on Wednesday and that a laptop from a conference room had been stolen, though the equipment was only used for presentations.

Officials earlier announced the arrests of 82 people at the state, local and federal levels, according to reports, while the FBI’s Washington Field Office on Friday released 40 photos of people who are wanted in connection with the rioting at the Capitol.

A state lawmaker from West Virginia was also charged Friday in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Derrick Evans, a Republican, reportedly recorded and then deleted a video of himself joining the crowd, leading to a petition asking for him to step down.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Ala. is accused of having two handguns, an assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included gasoline and what appeared to be homemade napalm, officials said.

Police were able to link Coffman to a suspicious red GMC pick-up truck with Alabama plates, according to NBC News.

Mark Leffingwell was charged and is accused of knowingly entering restricted ground and assaulting an officer after entering the Capitol. Leffingwell repeatedly punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the helmet and chest, according to court papers.

Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland is accused of illegally entering the Capitol while in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a separate magazine filled with ammunition. Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, is also accused of having a pocketknife at the time.

He “immediately tried to flee” before police detained him, according to court papers. He told police he had the gun “for personal protection and he did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone.”

