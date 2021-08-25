Man photographed as naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Jan Wolfe
·2 min read

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - A man who appeared as a naked baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 "Nevermind" album has filed a lawsuit against the surviving members of the influential band, alleging the image was child sexual exploitation.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in California, Spencer Elden alleged he has suffered lifelong damages from the image used on the album's cover, which depicted him swimming naked toward a dollar bill pierced with a fish hook.

"Nevermind" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, having sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

"Defendants intentionally commercially marketed Spencer’s child pornography and leveraged the shocking nature of his image to promote themselves and their music at his expense," he alleged in the lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday.

Elden, now 30, is asking for $150,000 in compensation from each of several defendants, including Universal Music Group, photographer Kirk Weddle, Nirvana drummer and rock legend Dave Grohl, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Courtney Love, the widow of Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994.

Universal Music Group, Weddle and a publicist for Love did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Elden's parents never received any compensation for the image shot by Weddle, who was a friend of Elden's father.

The lawsuit alleged Cobain initially agreed to have a sticker censor Elden's genitals on the album cover, but no stickers were used.

Elden recreated the image as an adult in 2016, and has "Nevermind" tattooed on his chest.

Weddle told the Guardian in 2019 that he was still in contact with Elden.

Weddle told the publication: “I used to think, ‘Man, when that kid is 16 he’s gonna hate my guts!’ He doesn’t, but he’s conflicted about the picture. He feels that everybody made money off it and he didn’t. I think he deserves something. But it’s always the record labels that make the money.”

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington; Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House committee demands records over Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

    The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol demanded a range of documents on Wednesday from American agencies, including communications records from former President Donald Trump's White House. The committee's Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, gave the agencies two weeks to produce the materials.

  • New surveillance video shows final moments on camera of newlyweds murdered while camping in Utah

    New footage shows last moments on camera of Utah newlyweds fatally shot while camping as FBI investigates

  • Nirvana Is Being Sued for Its Most Iconic Album Cover

    The baby featured on 1991's 'Nevermind' LP, now an adult, alleges his image was used without his consent for child pornography.

  • Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out

    States and localities have only distributed 11% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rental assistance, the Treasury Department said Wednesday, the latest sign the program is struggling to reach the millions of tenants at risk of eviction. Lawmakers approved $46.5 billion in rental assistance earlier this year and most states are distributing the first tranche of $25 billion. According to the Treasury Department, $5.1 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance has been distributed by states and localities through July, up from $3 billion at the end of June and only $1.5 billion by May 31.

  • Report: Most federal election security money remains unspent

    Congress provided hundreds of millions of dollars to shore up the nation's election system against cyberattacks and other threats, but roughly two-thirds of the money remained unspent just weeks before last year's presidential election. A recently released federal report says the states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories had spent a little more than $255 million of $805 million in election security grants through Sept. 30 of last year, the latest figures available. States were given leeway on how and when to spend their shares because election concerns and potential vulnerabilities of voting systems vary widely across the country.

  • Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin

    The beach-side landmark, Lucy the Elephant, is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of its exterior has degraded beyond repair. The six-story high elephant statue in Margate, New Jersey, will close Sept. 20 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it, according to Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee. Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970.

  • Proud Boys Leader Sentenced to Jail for Burning Church’s Black Lives Matter Flag

    Enrique Tarrio, also a known federal informant, pleaded guilty to destruction of property, possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device

  • Fire damages self-described 'birthplace' of Harry Potter

    A cafe in Scotland's capital where author J.K. Rowling wrote some of the Harry Potter books has been damaged in a fire. The Elephant House in Edinburgh suffered smoke and water damage after a blaze broke out at the patisserie next door on Tuesday. More than 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze.

  • N.C. caretaker accused of killing patient with cerebral palsy

    A caretaker from High Point, North Carolina has been charged with second-degree murder after police allege that she left her […] The post N.C. caretaker accused of killing patient with cerebral palsy appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Spencer Elden, the water baby who transformed rock: how Nirvana’s Nevermind cover was made

    Nirvana released only three albums during the short life of their leader, Kurt Cobain. The group’s impact was phenomenal, rebooting rock with a primal power that restored guitar music’s standing as an artistic, generational and commercial force. But it came at a terrible cost to Cobain himself, who died by his own hand in April 1994, aged 27.

  • Women's rights activist recounts pain of leaving Afghanistan

    Zarifa Ghafari was a shining example of the new Afghanistan that many of the nation's people hoped would emerge after years of Taliban rule: a young female mayor appointed in a country where women's rights were suppressed under the hardline Islamist group. Now the 29-year-old is sitting in a German hotel after having fled her homeland along with thousands of other Afghans who fear the Taliban's renewed takeover puts their lives at risk. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Ghafari spoke about the pain she felt as she and her family prepared to fly out of Kabul following a harrowing effort to reach the airport.

  • Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

    The militia leader convicted of master­minding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity

  • Neighbor burns cross on Black family’s lawn in Virginia and gets prison time, feds say

    The man carried out the “despicable act of intimidation” last year after the family organized a Black Lives Matter protest.

  • US to prioritize evacuations from Kabul until final hours

    The U.S. military airlift of Americans and others from Kabul will continue until the final hours of President Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for ending the frantic evacuation from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Pentagon officials said Wednesday. John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said more than 4,400 American citizens have been evacuated thus far, an increase of about 400 from Tuesday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to elaborate later Wednesday on details of the evacuation of Americans.

  • Jailed Minnesota mosque bomber now identifies as a woman and says gender dysphoria drove her to attack

    Emily Claire Hari has asked the court to acknowledge her transgender identity

  • Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,548 new cases

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, compared with 60 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,548 from 6,076. Italy has registered 128,914 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 499 from a previous 504.

  • Naked baby chasing money on Nirvana's iconic 'Nevermind' album cover is suing band, claiming child pornography

    Naked baby chasing money on Nirvana's iconic 'Nevermind' album cover is suing band, claiming child pornography

  • International TV Academy takes back Andrew Cuomo's honorary Emmy for COVID-19 leadership

    The former New York governor was recognized in November for his COVID-19 leadership.

  • CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday. A congressional source said Burns and Baradar had discussed the Aug. 31 deadline for a U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Biden administration has been evacuating U.S. citizens and other allies amid chaos at Kabul airport ahead of the deadline.

  • Julianne Hough Is Feeling Herself in a Nude Sports Bra, White Sweats & Glowing Sneakers

    The actress showed off her signature dance moves.