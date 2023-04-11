A man picked up a chair from Facebook Marketplace for $50 — now Sotheby's says it could be worth $50,000

null TikTok;@miztermiller

Justin Miller bought a chair from Facebook Marketplace for $50.

Sotheby's, the fine art auction house, says it could be worth up to $50,000.

It appears to be one of only 50 chairs like it made by a famous Danish designer.

In February, 33-year-old Justin Miller paid $50 for a chair he found on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Sotheby's estimates his purchase to be worth up to $50,000.

Miller, a full-time content creator, told Insider he spends hours trolling Facebook Marketplace daily while helping a friend renovate a home. (Miller has an eye for good design; he worked on Chip and Joanna's Magnolia Network as a design producer for the Emmy-award winning "Home Work," and spent six years producing celebrity photo shoots).

When he spotted the grand wingbacked chair — pictured sitting on the driveway of a Beverly Hills home — he thought its unique shape could be worth-some-money unique. A quick Google search returned "insane prices" for similar furniture, Miller said.

The seller, a woman who Miller said was charged with selling a family friend's unwanted items in exchange for a percentage of the profits, had dragged everything out into the yard before an onlooker informed her that front-yard garage sales weren't allowed in Beverly Hills.

In the interest of expediency, the seller snapped photos and listed it all for same-day pick-up. Before Miller could worry about how much he should disclose about the chair's suspected value — a common complaint left by commenters on the TikTok Miller later posted — Miller told Insider the seller actually gave him a heads up: "This chair's worth a lot — just so you know."

Sending silent prayers that she wouldn't sell the item to someone else while he was in traffic, Miller drove from Los Angeles to the multi-million dollar home and left with a rare Frits Henningson chair in the back of his truck.

In a February 13 TikTok, Miller recounted the experience to his followers. The video went viral, racking up more than 2 million views.

Miller went back and forth about what to do with the potential nest egg now sitting in his storage unit. Should he refurbish it (potentially compromising value) or try to find a seller as is?

Google searches showed a wide range of sale prices ($9,600 for one to $223,000 for a pair), but Miller credits TikTok comments with tipping him off to just how rare — and valuable — his purchase was.

For instance, in mid-February, TikToker Minya commented that Kirsten Dunst had the same chair, and she discussed it in her 2021 Architectural Digest home tour.

She was right. In it, Dunst described her Henningsen chair as one of her most extravagant purchases. Dunst explained that she never cared about clothing or cars — but she invested in art and furniture. (Dunst also owns a door originally found in Jackie O's apartment).

Her interior designer, Jane Hallworth, told the outlet that the Danish designer had only made 50 such chairs, and she had been "looking for one for years."

At the urging of viewers, Miller contacted fine arts auction houses. Shortly after, he received an enthusiastic reply from Sotheby's.

On June 7, the auction house will feature Miller's $50 Facebook Marketplace purchase in its "Important Design" sale.

The chair is currently estimated to fetch $30,000-$50,000, Louis Soulard, Sotheby's Head of Sale for 20th Century Design, told Insider.

After the seller's fee and taxes are deducted from his sale, Miller told Insider he believes he'll walk away with about 50% — or up to approximately $25,000 — in net profit.

Viewers expressed confusion at Miller's calm demeanor in his TikTok storytimes.

"How are you so calm? Imagine just finding out your chair is worth 30k to 50k!??" one viewer commented.

For Miller, who grew up in Boise, Idaho, it's part of the privilege and absurdity of living in Los Angeles and working in the entertainment industry.

"Something crazy's happening every day of your life," he explained to Insider. "It feels different for me than if I would've stayed in Boise."

Even so, he said he's absolutely excited about receiving a potential $25,000 windfall.

While Miller describes his personal brand as "finding cool things for cheap," he does plan to get himself a small decor splurge to remember the experience by.

Otherwise, Miller's Henningsen chair payout will go towards a down payment on a house.

"I've made some good Facebook Marketplace finds," Miller told viewers, "but this is my best to date."

