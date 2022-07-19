Man picked up on warrant tries to hide meth, records show

Jul. 19—CATLETTSBURG — A Rush man picked up on a warrant charging him with ripping off the Big Sandy Water District appears to be in it deeper after deputies say he tried to hide some meth in an officer's cruiser.

Steven P. Woods, 49, was picked up on 28th Street in Catlettsburg on Sunday on an indictment warrant charging him with theft of services between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

The warrant had been handed up by the grand jury five days prior, according to court records.

After a Boyd County Sheriff's deputy searched Woods, he told the suspect that he would search the back of the cruiser in case any drugs were stashed back there, records show.

When they got to the jail, the deputy noticed Woods moving around in the back seat, records show.

The deputy asked Woods if he had any drugs — records show Woods denied having any, stating he "only does drugs sometimes when he feels the need to."

Woods was reminded again that after exiting the vehicle, the back seat would be searched, records show.

After the deputy filled out some paperwork, he led Woods to the sallyport for transferring into the custody of the jail, records show.

When the officer opened the back seat of the cruiser, lo and behold, he found white powder in the seat and in the floorboards, a criminal citation states.

Because of the suspected meth being scattered around the cruiser, the deputy wrote in his citation that it posed a danger to him.

Woods was charged with first-offense simple possession of meth, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

