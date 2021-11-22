Man picked up on warrants charged with escape in Schenectady; Fled during transport to jail, police say

Nov. 22—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man picked up by police on warrants fled police custody last Thursday, but was quickly recaptured, police said.

The incident also brought a new felony charge against the man.

Tyquan Mathews, 20, of Schenectady, was charged with one count of second-degree escape, a felony.

He was later arraigned and ordered held on $1,000 bail, which was later posted, records show.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Schenectady Police Department on Liberty Street, according to allegations filed in court.

Police had picked up Mathews just before 9 p.m. at the corner of Norwood Avenue and Schuyler Street on the warrants related to violation of a condition of sentencing and failure to appear, according to a police spokesman and recorders.

After being processed at the police station, officers moved to transport him to the Schenectady County Jail. He fled as they exited the police station, police spokesman Officer Pat Irwin said.

Officers then took Mathews, who was handcuffed in the front, back into custody after a brief foot chase, Irwin said. Police arrest records indicate he was rearrested near the corner of Union Street and Park Place, less than a block away from the station.

Asked about any procedural changes as a result, Irwin indicated there would not be any.

"Procedures will stay the same, it was a very brief second where the escorting officer went to open the door and he fled," Irwin said in a text message.

The incident follows another escape case from October 2020, where a woman taken into custody on a larceny charge slipped her handcuffs and fled before being quickly recaptured, authorities said then. In January 2020, another man, handcuffed, was accused of walking out of the department's cell block and out the station's front doors. Police had that person back in custody after about 49 minutes, police said then.