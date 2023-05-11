Man picking up garbage cans shot in Fresno drive-by, police say. Schools locked down

A man was taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after he was shot near a school in central Fresno.

Fresno Police spokesperson Christopher Clark said the shooting happened at 1:40 p.m. in the 100 block of North Park Avenue, near East Voorman Avenue.

The man in his 30s was pulling trash cans at his home when a blue sedan made a U-turn and drove south on Park and opened fire, striking him on the lower leg.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened across the street from Lowell Elementary School. Lowell and nearby Kepler Neighborhood School were briefly placed on lockdowns.

The motive to the shooting is not known, Clark said. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

It’s unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.