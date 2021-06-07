A man picking up trash at a Keys park found someone’s treasure on shore: a cocaine brick

Even more cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys over the weekend, continuing a recent spike of illegal drugs found along the shores or in the waters of the island chain.

This time, it’s a brick that weighed in at 1.3 kilograms found at a Key Largo beach, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

A Key Largo man picking up trash on a beach at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park on Saturday afternoon found the cocaine, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man reported the find to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office, which called Border Patrol agents, who seized the drugs.

The agency didn’t release an estimated dollar value for the contraband.

“The case is still being processed,” said Adam Hoffner, spokesman for the Border Patrol.

A spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration last month told the Miami Herald that the wholesale price for a kilogram of cocaine now fluctuates between $29,000 and $34,000, and on the street a kilogram can fetch $35,000 to $37,000.

This cocaine catch comes two weeks after more than $1.4 million worth of cocaine was found at another state park. An employee working at Bahia Honda State Park, between mile markers 36 and 37, discovered 23 bricks that weighed 63 pounds.

That discovery came a week after Border Patrol agents seized more than 10 pounds of cocaine and 15 pounds of marijuana that people found in the Keys.

