Man pictured carrying Pelosi's lectern is arrested

A man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the U.S. Capitol while a pro-Trump mob rampaged on Wednesday has been arrested.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida was arrested Friday around 9 p.m. and is being held on a federal warrant, jail records from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office show.

Johnson was not among the suspects identified by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday as having been already charged in federal court in connection to crimes committed at the Capitol on Wednesday.

"In addition to those who have been charged, additional complaints have been submitted and investigations are ongoing," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Johnson is married to a local physician and is a father of five, NBC-affiliated station in Tampa, Florida, WFLA-TV, reported.

The FBI had been searching for Johnson after he was quickly identified on social media by local residents in the viral photo that shows him wearing a red, white, and blue Trump winter hat while carrying the lectern amid the mob violence Wednesday.

Allan Mestel is acquainted with Johnson and notified the FBI after recognizing him in the photo, WFLA-TV, reported.

“I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn’t surprised, but I was shocked," Mestel told WFLA-TV. “Couldn’t believe it, the fact that I recognize somebody from our hometown, was, I was floored.”

Before being deleted or taken down, Johnson’s social media accounts had posts showing he was in Washington, D.C., ahead of the riots and included disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement who defended First Amendment protected rights, the Bradenton Herald reported.

The FBI is requesting the public's help in identifying other Trump supporters who unlawfully invaded the Capitol for about four hours, with investigators poring over surveillance footage and social media posts. The vast majority of the hundreds of people who stormed the building were allowed to leave without getting arrested, making the task of tracking them down exceedingly difficult.