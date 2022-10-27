Man pinned against his own truck in deadly parking garage incident, Georgia cops say
A man died after he was pinned against his pickup truck in a Georgia parking garage, officials said.
The man was behind the wheel when he pulled up to a parking machine, according to preliminary details the Atlanta Police Department shared on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The driver opened his door to try to grab a ticket from the machine but didn’t put his truck in park, WAGA and WSB-TV reported. He was partly outside of the truck when it rolled forward and pinned him against the ticket machine, police said.
The man, who wasn’t identified in a news release, died at the scene.
The incident was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near Colony Square, a shopping center in Midtown Atlanta.
An investigation was ongoing as of Oct. 27.
59-year-old leaving for work is carjacked, run over with her own car, Georgia cops say
32-year-old employee dies when tire he’s working on explodes, Georgia officials say