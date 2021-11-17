Man pinned between truck and tree dies after helping co-worker park, Oregon cops say

A 52-year-old man was killed in Oregon after he became pinned between a truck and a tree, police said.

Jose Romero-Ramirez, of Milwaukie, Oregon, was helping direct his co-worker park their work truck on Monday, Nov. 15, Portland Police Bureau said in a news release. At some point in the process, the truck backed into him and pinned him to the tree.

An ambulance passing by spotted the scene and pulled over to provide medical assistance to the injured man, police said.

The emergency medical workers performed CPR on the man on the sidewalk, police said, but he died shortly after additional officers arrived on the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed and spoke with the authorities, police said.

Police did not say if the driver would face any charges.

Milwaukie is 6 miles south of Portland, along the Willamette River.

