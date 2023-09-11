Man pins wife with car, then runs over a woman who heard the screams, Utah cops say

An intoxicated 37-year-old man was arrested after being accused of pinning his wife with a car and running over another woman trying to help her, Utah police told news outlets.

Police responded after getting reports of a woman having been run over, cops told KTVX. When they arrived, they said they found a woman lying on the ground with “severe head injuries,” the outlet reported.

The woman, who later had to receive surgery because of her injuries, heard the screams from another woman and came to help, police told KSL.

The incident occurred after the man, Erwin Jay Riggs, and his wife got into a verbal argument and he left their apartment and damaged her car, punching the back tail light and letting air out of the tires, according to the affidavit obtained by KSL. Then police said he grabbed a kitchen knife and her car keys, so she couldn’t leave, the outlet reported.

Riggs’ wife and her 16-year-old son went after him, then Riggs put the car in reverse and backed up with the driver door open, police told Gephardt Daily. The open door hit Riggs’ wife in the chest and “pinned her against another vehicle,” police told the outlet.

That’s when a woman heard the pinned wife’s screams and “ran over to help,” according to the affidavit obtained by Gephardt Daily.

The woman put her hand on the car’s door frame, and Riggs closed the door, dragging her 10 to 15 yards by her trapped hand, officers told KSL.

Then Riggs drove over the woman’s head, police told KTVX.

Riggs was found “belligerent” by cops after they used a dealership applied tracking device to locate him, officers told the outlet.

Once he was taken into custody, he told police he was going to “finish the job” and “next time this happens, you ain’t gonna find me,” according to the affidavit obtained by KTVX.

McClatchy News reached out to police for more information and the affidavit on Sept. 11 and was awaiting a response.

Riggs was arrested on Sept. 9 on charges of aggravated assault, intoxication, assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, among other charges, according to the Salt Lake Sheriff’s Office’s inmate roster.

Murray is about 10 miles south of Salt Lake City.

