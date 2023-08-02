Man ‘pistol-whipped’ in Caldwell home dies. Police find suspects in Nampa hospital

Caldwell police are investigating a violent shooting incident that left one person dead Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 1:40 a.m. and found a man with life-threatening injuries in the 2400 block of College Avenue in Caldwell, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

First responders treated the victim and began transporting him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. On the way, he died from his injuries, police reported. Medical staff officially pronounced him dead in the emergency room at 2:25 a.m., according to a report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office named Jeremy Jones, 44, as the victim. His cause and manner of death were listed as pending in the report.

Police determined that Jones’ injuries had been caused by someone entering his home and pistol-whipping him, Char Jackson, Caldwell police spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman.

They also discovered that during the assault, “a person associated with the male victim shot at the suspects as the victim was pistol-whipped repeatedly,” causing the suspects to flee the scene, according to the news release.

Caldwell police said they soon learned from Nampa police that two people had admitted themselves to a Nampa hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives have detained both gunshot victims, who remain in the hospital, as suspects in the incident.

Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident will continue to investigate.

“This homicide does not define Caldwell, nor does it represent the tens of thousands of amazing men and women who make Caldwell their home,” Rex Ingram, Caldwell police chief, said in the news release. “Justice will be served in this matter, and I am confident that the next time these individuals want to invade another person’s castle, they will think twice!”