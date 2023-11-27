Man pistol-whipped by would-be carjackers foiled by Porsche with stick shift in Bethesda, police say

BETHESDA, Md. - A man in Bethesda is recovering after he was pistol-whipped by a group of would-be carjackers who were trying to steal his Porsche when they realized they couldn't drive a stick shift, police say.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Sunday for the report of an attempted carjacking.

Authorities say the man was in front of a business when he was approached by three or four individuals who demanded his vehicle's keys at gunpoint.

Investigators say they pistol-whipped the man who ran back into the business. The man told police that shots were fired, but investigators say no shell casings were found.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the carjacking was thwarted when the suspects attempted to flee in the man's Porsche but were unable to operate the vehicle's manual transmission.

The suspects fled the scene in a different vehicle. The victim is recovering from injuries sustained in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.