Man who pistol-whipped former roommate in Waynesboro sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison

WAYNESBORO — A man who pistol-whipped his former roommate last year in Waynesboro was given nearly five years in prison Friday following a sentencing hearing in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

Gage W. Mayne, 27, was handed a total of 19 years in prison with 14 years and five months suspended, leaving him with four years and seven months behind bars. He pleaded guilty in May to felony charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

The incident took place Oct. 16, shortly after midnight, in the 2800 block of Village Drive at a home Mayne had recently been evicted from. Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter said Mayne showed up at the residence he'd previously been leasing with two others. A teen staying as a guest at the home that night forced Mayne out of the home, and he left the scene.

Ledbetter said Mayne returned a second time and crawled through an open window to get into the home. The teen woke up a 27-year-old male resident who confronted Mayne and again forced him out of the residence.

During a struggle on the front porch, Mayne pulled a handgun and pistol-whipped the resident in the head, Ledbetter said. After the victim told authorities the gun discharged, it was initially believed a bullet had grazed the man's forehead because he had a serious wound.

Mayne was first charged with attempted murder after it was thought he'd shot his victim, according to Ledbetter. However, the prosecutor said testing on the victim did not reveal any stippling — burns or gunpowder — on the man's wound. He also noted no bullet holes or spent shell casings were found at the scene, although police discovered two unspent .380 rounds on the porch.

Following the incident, Mayne fled to a relative's home on Sumac Avenue, where he was eventually taken into custody. A .380 handgun was found at the home, Ledbetter said.

When Mayne pleaded guilty to the three charges in May, defense attorney Mike Hallahan said had the case gone to trial his client would have contended there was no shooting.

Ledbetter noted the victim was left with permanent scarring on his forehead.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Prison term for man who pistol-whipped victim in Waynesboro