Man pistol-whipped outside a Birchwood convenience store. Two were arrested

A Bellingham man was assaulted and pistol-whipped by two others outside a Birchwood convenience store, according to court documents. Osvaldo Daniel Orozco and Jonathan Mendoza, both 19 and from Bellingham, were arrested by Bellingham police on charges of second-degree assault early Sunday, Feb. 5.

The victim reported being attacked from behind while he was loading belongings in his vehicle, according to Whatcom County Superior Court charging documents. The victim alleged he was struck by Mendoza once and Orozco multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of “severe injuries.” His current condition is unavailable due to privacy laws.

After assaulting the victim, the two men turned their handguns on him while they backed into their vehicle and drove away, a witness told police. The victim identified the two men and said he knew them from high school, according to the documents.

Orozco later admitted to assaulting the victim with Mendoza, saying it stemmed from a previous disagreement with the victim, according to the court documents. He also said the handguns were BB guns. The weapons were never located by police, and Orozco said they were thrown out of the car somewhere in Ferndale.