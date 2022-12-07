Man was pistol-whipped and robbed after meeting online date, CA cops say. One arrested

Daniella Segura
A 35-year-old man was beaten and robbed while on a dating-app meetup with a woman, California police said, and now, a person has been charged in the attack.

The man met with the woman in Menlo Park on Friday, Nov. 18, after the pair met on a dating app, according to a Dec. 6 news release from the Menlo Park Police Department. The two were sitting in his car when two men approached.

One of the men pulled the man from his car before pistol-whipping him and kicking and punching him in the head and face while he was on the ground, police said. One of the men stole cash from the man before fleeing.

The woman left willingly with the two assailants following the attack, McClatchy News previously reported.

Officers arrived to find the man with multiple injuries “from being brutally attacked,” according to police.

The man was treated on scene and then taken to a hospital for further care, police said.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man after “diligently collecting evidence.” He was arrested on Dec. 6 and taken into custody.

While serving a search warrant at his home, police said they found a “firearm that was used during this crime.”

He was booked into jail on counts of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, police said.

Menlo Park is about 30 miles southeast of San Francisco.

