Man pistol-whipped and shot in neck during meetup to sell motorcycle, NC police say

Bailey Aldridge
·2 min read

A man was assaulted and shot during a meetup to sell his motorcycle last week in North Carolina, police say.

The man, who police have not named, arrived early Friday at the home in High Point when one of the residents who was familiar with the man “became very aggressive,” according to a Tuesday news release from the High Point Police Department.

The resident, 32-year-old Millard Elswick, pistol-whipped the man’s face and head, police say.

A friend of the man selling the bike then arrived at the home, saw the assault happening and told the man to get in the car, according to police.

He got in the driver’s seat and, as he was driving away, police say Elswick shot at the van and hit the man in the “upper back/neck area.”

The victim continued driving for about 3.5 miles and, just before 12:40 a.m., flagged down an officer on routine patrol and reported he had been shot, police say.

Additional officers came to the area, and High Point Police received calls about shots fired at the home.

“While officers were assessing the victim it was obvious that the victim had been shot in the upper back/neck area,” police say. “While being assessed by the officers, the victim moved his hoodie and the projectile (bullet) fell out onto the ground.”

Officers also noticed damage to the van’s door where the bullet went through the glass.

EMS responded and took the victim to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, about 20 miles away, where police say he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they later searched the home and found a gun that “met the description given by the victim.” It was confiscated and taken in as evidence.

Elswick was arrested on a charge of “first degree attempted murder,” police say. He was “confined in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail under a No Bond.”

