Man pistol-whipped after stopping attempted car theft, Washington police say

A man was pistol-whipped after he witnessed an attempted car theft in Washington, police said.

It was after 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 and the man chased the suspect, who ran to a waiting car with a woman in the passenger seat, Seattle police said in a news release.

The man tried to stop the suspect and reached into the car to grab the keys from the ignition but the man and woman inside the car started assaulting him, police said.

The driver then pulled out a gun, racked it and pointed it at the victim as he said “get back,” police said.

The man started to get back, police said, but was pistol-whipped by the suspect and fell to the ground.

As the pair fled the area, they hit several cars, police said. The victim’s daughter tried to follow them but was stopped by police because of her driving.

The victim knew the owner of the vehicle that the suspect tried to steal, police told McClatchy News.

Police are still searching for the man or woman involved in the assault.

Drunk driver involved in 3 crashes after leaving Christmas party, Washington cops say

Video shows car hydroplane, leaving a helpless Utah driver facing oncoming traffic

‘Screaming’ man firing gun at police station killed by officers, California cops say