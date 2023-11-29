Man pistol-whips Wendy’s manager — then traps staff inside, Pennsylvania cops say

A Wendy’s manager was pistol-whipped during a late-night attempted robbery, Pennsylvania police said.

The manager, a 25-year-old woman, was approached outside a Philadelphia franchise by a man in a ski mask around 2 a.m. on Nov. 29, police said in a news release.

The man — who had been hiding in nearby bushes — choked the manager and threatened to kill her, according to Fox 29.

He then struck her in the face with a gun before forcing her back inside the restaurant, police said.

Once inside, the man barred employees from leaving and demanded that the manager unlock a safe, police said. After he was unable to open the safe, the man fled.

Police were unable to find the man, who has not been identified.

The manager was treated for bruises to her face and head, according to Fox 29.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” police said.

Human remains found on neighbor’s property of teenager missing for 5 months, cops say

Foster mom starved and beat children for years as punishment in South Dakota, feds say

Hiker looking for Christmas tree gets lost as night approaches, Montana rescuers say