Man placed dead body in car

Feb. 18—LIMA — A man who placed a woman's dead body in the back seat of a vehicle parked at Lost Creek Reservoir was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in the Allen County jail on charges of abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death.

William E. Miller, 43, of Carey pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges and was found guilty by Judge David Rodabaugh in Lima Municipal Court. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $250 on the abuse of a corpse charge and 30 days and a $150 fine for failing to report the death. The jail sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

According to a spokesman with the Lima Police Department the charges returned by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury were the result of an incident that occurred on April 27 of last year.

Police records indicate that Miller was at a residence in the 2700 block of Eastown Road and was engaging in illegal drug activity with a 43-year-old female when the woman suffered a drug overdose. Police say Miller panicked and drove to Lost Creek Reservoir, where he placed the woman's body in the back seat of a vehicle and left it. Two citizens who had gone to the reservoir to walk discovered the lifeless body and called paramedics.

The woman was deceased when the first responders arrived.