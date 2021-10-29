Man placed on five years probation for assault with a deadly weapon

Oct. 29—A man who previously pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon was placed on five years probation during a sentencing hearing on Monday.

Luis Amado Soto, 25, was arrested in April in an orchard behind the 1500 block of Greenwich Circle in south Yuba City for allegedly assaulting a victim after the victim allegedly ended a relationship with Soto. Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Cameron King said the DA's office agreed to a plea bargain because the victim completely recanted her statement to deputies and recanted her testimony from the preliminary hearing in May.

As part of the plea agreement, Soto was placed on five years probation, ordered to serve 384 days in jail with credit for 384 days already served, and must enroll in a 52-week batterer's treatment program, according to King.

Soto had been in custody since April 17 and was released on Monday.