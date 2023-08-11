A man was placed in handcuffs by APD. Now, the Fulton County Medical Examiner says he is dead

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man pronounced dead after a traffic incident involving Atlanta police.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Johnny Holman, 62, of Atlanta, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital overnight, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials told Seiden that Holman was involved in a traffic incident at Joseph E Lowery Boulevard SW & Cunningham Place SW. at some point Thursday night that involved the Atlanta police. It’s unclear if Holman was taken into custody or detained.

The GBI has not released details about what led to Holman’s death.

A spokesperson with the GBI confirmed that agents are investigating what happened and confirmed that additional information would be released as soon as it becomes available.

