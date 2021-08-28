Man placed on probation for accessory to murder

Aug. 28—The man who drove a Live Oak man away from the scene of a murder in September 2019 was placed on two years probation on Monday and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith.

In June 2020, Cody Dion Morris pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after being charged in May 2020. As part of his plea agreement, additional charges for vehicle theft and burglary were dismissed.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Jesse Jaramillo, 31, shot Karina Yasmin Paez Smith, 37, in the head inside her home in the 1000 block of F Street. Smith's daughter was Jaramillo's ex-girlfriend, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office. The day before the murder, Jaramillo threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

In February, Jaramillo pleaded no contest to counts of murder and making criminal threats as well as a count of assault for an incident in Yuba County Jail in June 2020 where he beat another inmate unconscious. Jaramillo is currently serving 37 years to life in state prison.

"What Mr. Jaramillo did was a horrific and violent act," Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin said during Morris' sentencing hearing.

Scrogin said Morris did not know what Jaramillo intended to do and did not aid or abet him in the murder. Jaramillo had a gun and told Morris to drive. Scrogin said Morris was scared to report what he had seen but was quick to cooperate with law enforcement and did not minimize his own conduct. Scrogin said community members had submitted letters vouching for Morris and that he is employed and becoming a productive member of society.

"This is not a prison case," Scrogin said.

She did not order any additional time in custody and placed Morris on probation with an order to complete 200 hours of community service.