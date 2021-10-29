Man placed on probation for assault with firearm, stalking

Oct. 29—Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green placed a Marysville man on three years probation after he previously pleaded no contest to assault with a firearm and stalking.

Vincent Soto-Gonzalez was originally charged with carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and stalking in connection to an incident that took place in February 2020. Soto-Gonzalez allegedly popped up from the backseat of a car while a victim was driving in the area of Shasta Street and Bridge Street in Yuba City. Soto-Gonzalez pointed a gun at the victim. Soto-Gonzalez and the victim had been in a relationship, but had broken up.

Soto-Gonzalez pleaded to two counts on Sept. 7 and was sentenced on Monday. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Geddes said along with being placed on probation, Soto-Gonzalez was served with a 10-year criminal protective order. Soto-Gonzalez will not serve any additional time in custody after receiving credit for time served in county jail. Any future felony conviction would require Soto-Gonzalez to serve double the normal time due to the assault with a firearm count being a strike offense.

Defense attorney Roberto Marquez said his client could have the charges reduced to misdemeanors at the conclusion of probation. It would be up to the court to consider the defense's motion to have the counts reduced, the district attorney's office opposition, and how Soto-Gonzalez does on probation.