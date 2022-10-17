Man planned to ‘start a war’ with police, PCSO says

Glen Ressler, 42, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault on Putnam County deputies and one count of a domestic violence injunction.

On Oct. 17, Ressler got his license taken away by police because of a traffic stop violation and his license was suspended.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputies went to visit his house multiple times after threats being made towards police.

When deputies approached his residence, an officer used night vision and saw Ressler going to towards the deputies with a tactical vest and four firearms with ammunition.

Deputies were able to disarm Ressler through dialog and tactical planning.

The men and women of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizen who alerted us to this situation and to commend our deputies on a job well done. The actions of the citizen, our exceptional Emergency Communications Officers and our brave Deputy Sheriffs from Delta Shift / West District undoubtedly prevented Ressler from carrying out his deadly intentions. PCSO

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: DCPS students can now get free telehealth services at school

Read: ‘Most important election I’ve ever voted in’: Georgia early voting begins

Read: Toys ‘R’ Us mounts triumphant return, launches in-store revival at 451 Macy’s locations

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.