Man playing in Kansas City disc golf tournament at Kessler Park was shot Saturday

A man was shot while competing in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Kansas City police were dispatched on calls of a shooting just after 2 p.m. at Kessler Park. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot while playing in a disc golf tournament at 2200 Cliff Drive, said Jacob Becchina, a spokesman with the department.

Police interviewed three witnesses, who were also participating in the event, at the scene. The witnesses said a person had approached the group and pointed a gun at the victim. None of them knew the suspect prior to the shooting.

Police were able to identify and prevent the suspect from fleeing the scene. Shortly after, the suspect was brought into custody and remains there for further investigation.

The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition.