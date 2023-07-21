Man was playing a real-life ‘Grand Theft Auto’ during 120-mph chase, Florida cops say

A man with no driver’s license led cops on a high-speed chase in southwest Florida, and his explanation was that it “felt like he was in the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto,’” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase happened around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, on Interstate 75 in Naples, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Naples is about 170 miles south of Tampa.

Investigators say the 22-year-old suspect was driving a Nissan SUV “when deputies clocked him driving 117 mph in a 70 mph zone ... near Pine Ridge Road.”

“Deputies attempted to catch up ... but (the driver) ignored their lights and sirens and accelerated to more than 120 mph (while driving north on I-75),” officials said.

“He left the freeway at the Immokalee Road exit where he continued to travel at a high rate of speed, going through a red light and driving over a grassy area just north of Northbrooke Plaza Drive. The SUV came to a stop at the gated entrance to the Cypress Trace Community.”

The driver, who lives in Naples, was arrested “without incident.” Deputies then learned he had only a learner’s permit, the sheriff’s office said.

“On the way to the Collier County jail (the man) told a deputy he felt like he was in the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto,’” officials said.

“Grand Theft Auto” is an “action-adventure crime” video game series that allows players to assume the role of “an upcoming criminal in big cities based on real-life places,” according to Rockstar Games Wiki. “The player can use various weapons, as well driving various vehicles.”

The driver was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, speeding and driving permit violations, officials said.

“This might have felt like a game to this individual, but in reality he put the lives of other motorists and our deputies at risk with his reckless driving and excessive speed,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in the release. “He will now be held accountable.”

