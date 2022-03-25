Man who plead guilty to murder of Keystone Heights woman to be sentenced Friday

The man who plead guilty to the 2017 murder of a woman with mental deficiencies will be sentenced Friday morning.

Joe Turner entered a guilty plea earlier this month.

He’s charged with murder and sexual battery in the 2017 murder of Jordan Cooper.

Cooper went missing in Keystone Heights in November of that year. She was found dead in an attic a month later.

A medical examiner determined the 25-year-old woman died of asphyxia.

The state was seeking the death penalty in this case, but Turner’s guilty plea took that off the table.

The sentencing is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

