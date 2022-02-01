Man to plead guilty in shooting at Kokomo Beach

Feb. 1—A Kokomo man who police say was involved in a shooting that injured a juvenile male outside Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center last summer is now expected to plead guilty for his role in the incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m. June 15, 2021, authorities were dispatched to the area of the aquatic center and nearby Foster Park in reference to a juvenile who was shot and had to be transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Indianapolis.

During the course of the investigation, police learned from witnesses at the scene that the shooting might have been the result of a fight that occurred earlier that afternoon inside Foster Park that involved at least five juveniles.

Due to the ages of those involved in the incident at the time, specific narratives of the shooting have not been publicly released.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Tristyn Listenbee, 18, was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, according to court documents.

Those same court documents also indicate that both sides reached a plea agreement earlier this month, and Listenbee is now planning to plead guilty to amended counts of dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.

If the plea deal is accepted by the judge, court records note that those sentences would run concurrently, and the felony charge of attempted murder would also be dismissed.

Listenbee has a sentencing hearing in the matter at 1:30 p.m. March 3 inside Howard Superior Court IV.

According to Indiana law, a Level 5 felony carries a range of 1-6 years in prison, while a Level 6 felony charge carries a range of 6 months to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Police also arrested two other juveniles for their alleged roles in the incident, each currently facing a felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder.