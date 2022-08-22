Man who pleaded guilty to attempted rape of Miami University student sent to prison

Aug. 22—A northern Ohio man who pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a Miami University student last summer has been sent to prison.

Zachary Michael Frankart, 23, of Clyde in Sandusky County, was indicted by a grand jury on four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted rape and one count of gross sexual imposition for the assault of a woman on July 24, 2021.

Frankart gave the woman a ride home from a bar, according to Oxford police.

In June, Frankart pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and the remainder of the charges were dismissed.

On Monday, Judge Noah Powers II sentenced Frankart to an indefinite prison sentence of four to six years, meaning he will spend at least four years behind bars and could receive more time if he does not behave in prison. The maximum indefinite sentence for the crime is 12 years.

Frankart was also declared a Tier III sexual offender and will have to register is residence for the rest of his life when released from prison.

Oxford police responded about 1:20 a.m. to North College Avenue after a passerby called 911 and reported he found a crying woman lying in a front yard who said she had been raped.

The Miami University student said she did not know her assailant but that she accepted a ride from him from an uptown bar, according to police. He was later identified and arrested at a local motel.

According to court records, Frankart was helping the woman out of his truck because she was unable to walk and the attempted rape happened while both were highly intoxicated.