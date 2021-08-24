A Man Pleaded Guilty to Beating His 6-Year-Old Son for 'Acting Gay'

sadboy_getty_750x422.jpg

A father of three was sentenced to three years in jail after he beat up his son after discovering him seated on the lap of another boy and thinking the two were engaged in an unspecified gay sexual act. According to a report in the Courier Mail, the August 2020 attack took place over several days and left the boy battered physically and emotionally and his mother unconscious.

“Being gay is wrong!” the unnamed landscape gardener, 28, allegedly yelled as he assaulted his son.

“If they were adults, I would have killed them!” he reportedly screamed before hurling him to the floor.

When the boy’s mother tried to intervene, the father threw her up against the wall, pinned her by the throat, and slowly choked her.

“You better f*ck me after this,” the father was accused of saying before the woman lost consciousness.

The Mackay District Court in Queensland, Australia, heard evidence the man later apologized to the mother when she finally regained consciousness, but that he continued to slap her when she went to comfort her crying infant.

The attacks against the son and mother continued over several days and only stopped when a welfare visit saved them from further abuse and assault. The man was taken into custody.

While in custody, he reportedly told police, “It's hard to explain it, I caught my boy sitting on another boy's lap, this is the saddest thing I've ever seen in my life.”

He later admitted to police “I'm a piece of sh*t. I shouldn't have put my hands on my kid, but a matter of fact I have.’”

Despite his apparent expression of remorse, police said the man still tried to get the mother and son to drop the charges, telling them he didn’t want to miss out on the lives of his children. He has also reportedly violated numerous police orders forbidding him from contacting the mother and son.

The man pleaded guilty to all charges in court, and he was sentenced Monday to three years in jail by judge Tony Moynihan. With time served, though, he could be out of jail on parole by Christmas.

