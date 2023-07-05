Man who pleaded guilty to child indecency behind bars again

An Ada, Oklahoma, man who pleaded guilty to indecency with an 8-year-old child in Wichita Falls is accused of violating his probation — again, according to court records.

No caption

Donald Lamond Washington, 39, was being held Wednesday in the Wichita County Detention Center on bonds totaling $112,500, according to online jail records.

Washington was being held for a motion to proceed with finding him guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact in connection with a Jan. 1, 2014 incident, a charge of failure to meet reporting requirements for a sex offender and a theft charge out of Tarrant County, according to online jail records.

After Washington admitted to inappropriately touching an underage girl, he was sentenced to 10 years of deferred-adjudication probation Jan. 13, 2021, by 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight. Washington was also required to register as a sex offender.

In this type of probation, a judge puts off or defers convicting a person, providing him with a chance to avoid having a conviction on his record if he successfully completes community supervision.

Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony punishable by up 20 years in prison.

The Wichita County District Attorney's Office first accused Washington of not meeting the terms of his probation in 2021.

He pleaded true to violations on July 20, 2021, including failing to have a job, provide proof of community service, pay fees, or report a change in employment and home address, court documents show. McKnight ordered Washington to serve 93 days in county jail.

This time, Washington is accused of violating his probation by failing to report an address change, complete a sexual abuse treatment program, pay fees and remain in Wichita County, according to allegations in court documents.

He is also suspected of stealing $750 to $2,500 of clothing from Macy's in Tarrant County and living with a woman who has felony arrests and is on probation, according to allegations.

A judge ordered a warrant issued for Washington's arrest for the alleged violations June 24, 2022. Washington was booked into Wichita County Jail on June 30 of this year.

Allegations against him are also laid out in a police affidavit for a charge of failure to comply with a sex offender's registration requirements in connection with June 11, 2022, incidents. The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Washington is accused of not reporting for his annual verification, absconding from his last known residence and changing his job status without notifying the Wichita Falls Police Department, according to allegations in the affidavit.

In addition, he is accused of failing to obtain a Texas identification or driver's license within 30 days.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

More: Man convicted of indecency with child jailed again

More: Wichita Falls PD: Oklahoma man inappropriately touched girl, 8, while she was bathing

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to child indecency behind bars against