Man who pleaded guilty in multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme facing new charge

On the eve of sentencing in federal court for his multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme, Devin Tribunella is again in trouble and again in jail.

Records show that Tribunella is accused of leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. It was Tribunella who in 2018 crashed his Lamborghini into a fire hydrant on East Avenue then ran away on foot, an incident that generated local news because of the value of the abandoned car.

Tribunella was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court last week but the sentencing was delayed because of his latest legal issue. Earlier this year he was criminally charged in Pennsylvania, accused of keeping more than $6,000 in gambling winnings at a casino that casino personnel alleged he should not have.

Those charges were dropped after the incident was determined to have been a mistake by the casino, but, afterward, a federal judge ordered that Tribunella no longer frequent casinos.

Tribunella, who owned Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry at 3635 Dewey Ave. in Greece, recruited individuals who were often drug-addicted to go out and steal items from local stores. Tribunella would buy the items for a fraction of their retail prices and then resell them on eBay or Amazon.

Devin Tribunella at 2020 court appearance in Greece.

He profited $3.2 million between Jan. 1, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2019, according to prosecutors. He has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

More specifics about the current charge against Tribunella were not immediately available. He has yet to be arraigned in City Court on the charge, and is scheduled to appear there Oct. 10. Jail records show that Tribunella is now being held on an allegation of leaving the scene of an accident in which there was property damage. He was booked on the charge on Sept. 22.

Tribunella is jailed because of his pre-sentencing federal probation requirements, which he allegedly breached with the current charge.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa, Tribunella's lawyer, James Doyle, asked for a delay in sentencing because of the pending charge in the city. According to the letter, a bench warrant for Tribunella's arrest was issued after he was ordered to appear in City Court for the charge but failed to do so.

Story continues

Tribunella denied received a notice, Doyle wrote in the letter, which portrayed the latest charge as one "implicating but not charging an alcohol related incident."

Tribunella is now scheduled to be sentenced in federal court Dec. 6.

His federal plea agreement calls for a sentencing range of 46 to 57 months in federal prison. Siragusa, however, is not required to follow these guidelines.

Under the plea, Tribunella agreed to forfeit nearly $150,000 from two PayPal accounts and four vehicles — a 2008 Lamborghini, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, a 2014 Rolls Royce, a 2015 Porsche 911.

The government also ordered payment of $1.6 million as part of the forfeiture agreement.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Devin Tribunella charged with leaving the scene of an accident