Man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes fails to appear at sentence; warrant issued

Mar. 3—WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for an Edwardsville man who failed to show up for his sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of child sex.

Donald Myles Cool, 25, failed to appear to his sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning, which was scheduled to be before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

In March of last year, Cool entered a guilty plea on a felony count of statutory sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age. Records showthat his sentencing hearing was repeatedly cancelled due to court closures during the pandemic.

Cool was charged by Kingston Police after having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl while he was 22. Cool told police at first that the girl was his cousin and denied having a sexual relationship with her, saying that he allowed people to believe they were dating as she was having issues with an ex.

When police said she had given birth to a baby and asked what the chance were that he could be the father, Cool responded, "No way like 10 percent," then added, "If holding hands can get you pregnant."

During Tuesday's planned sentencing, Cool's attorney, Janan Tallo from the Luzerne County Conflict Counsel office, told Vough that she had attempted to call Cool multiple times that morning, but that her calls had been sent to voicemail.

Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn asked Vough to issue a warrant for Cool, which he did.

